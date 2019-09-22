The Giants didn’t have a hot start against the Bucs in Daniel Jones’s debut, going down 28-10 at halftime thanks in part to three touchdown catches from Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans. But even worse than an early deficit is the potential long-term consequences of this low hit on standout young running back Saquon Barkley by Bucs safety Mike Edwards, which forced Barkley to limp out of the game with an ankle injury.

Barkley was initially listed as questionable, but he’s since been downgraded to out—he’s on the sideline without any pads and with a walking boot. We’ll update if any more specifics about his injury come out.