Photo: Topical Press Agency (Getty)

Dead Letters Welcome to Dead Letters, the feature in which we reprint our favorite reader mail. We should take this moment to remind you that all emails to Deadspin and its editors and writers are on the record unless otherwise specified. Now for your letters.

Subject: Isner/Opelka article

From: Canton Boxing Gym To: Giri Nathan

I am not a supporter of President Trump or his policies but you need to know that you are a piece of shit for publicly bashing Isner for saying that he would love for the president to come watch him play. An absolute piece of shit. If an american wants to support the President of the United States, I would say that is more than reasonable. Especially someone like Isner who has always been a tremendous role model. I would bet my life your wife is fucking ugly.

Subject: Nonsense

I agree. I wish Stephen a would go away. In my opinion he is a big mouth racist who has a horrible attitude and makes assonying comments. Usually against white people. Edelman not deserving of mvp? Bonds should get in but not Clemens because Clemens is stupid? Really? Must be some good drugs he is on when he opens that big mouth. Racism is ok as long as its not white people starting it I guess. He needs to be like jemele and go away. Espn is known for this and that's why people don't bother anymore. No need for it!



Subject: (no subject)

From: la flama blanca To: Dom Cosentino

jesus christ your blogs fucking suck

Subject: Vietnam



From: George gun To: Barry Petchesky

VIETNAM MOTHERFUCKERS.

Subject: Mike Priefer



From: Hank Holszowy To: Chris Thompson

Mike Priefer is a class guy who served his country well in war zones and doesn't deserve to be mocked by some moron like you. So what if he made a few comments about nuking homosexuals - talk is cheap. Did he shoot or beat up anyone? We welcome Mike in Cleveland and hope he finds great success with the Browns. The Vikings are the losers in this deal. Hank Olszowy

Cleveland

Cleveland Sent from my iPad

Subject: Where’s klue now

From: Mike Ogren To: Chris Thompson

Another whiner he isn’t good enough to be on a professional sports team.Like a democrat he thought gays weren’t defective but science can fix them it’s called a lethal injection

Subject: Young players fucking up the Lakers



From: Zack Quirarte To: Chris Thompson

I have no idea who you are, but as a lakers fan I feel there it is must to call you an absolute dumbass. Clearly, you are a bronsexual who thinks he doesn't have enough talent anywhere he goes. Maybe if Lebron had an ounce of loyalty in his body he would not have a problem with these lakers teammates. We never wanted him in the first place because we knew dumbasses like you would talk shit all year round. If I ever run into you, I will kick your ass and make your face look like you got in a head of collision. You're a coward hiding behind the internet. Time in place I will whoop your sorry ass.



Sent from my iPhone

Subject: You’re the dumb idiot not the Raiders



From: Zak gonzalez II To: Chris Thompson

Its obvious that you're a Gay Niner fan!! You're also a poor excuse for a writer who has to resort to kicking a team's Management when you're clueless as to why Oakland lost its team. Maybe if the Golden State Warriors would have been proud to be be named the Oakland Warriors we would not have this debacle. Always a Raiders fan, Zak

Subject: I hope on your resume you don’t discribe your self as a Journalist, the way you discribed



From: cvgokee1717 To: Chris Thompson

Matt kucher way ABSOLUTELY not rite, he's not someone that would stiff anyone out of what they agreed to before the tournament, and calling him slimy was disgusting to say the least, and he did call the caddy and gave him WHAT he thought he deserved. You really should learn to choose your words more carefully.

Subject: Poor Spin



From: John Wright To: Chris Thompson

Its hacks like you that give journalists a bad rap.....how is the lifestyle down there on the “low road”? A “hearty diet is shit” would be appropriate for you! JRW

Subject: Kyrie Irving



From: Tyler Parrott To: Chris Thompson

I just wanted to let you know that you’re a fucking bitch that knows nothing about basketball. In fact you’re a terrible writer and should quit your job and kill yourself you fucking worthless biased cunt. You work for a trash ass website I guess that’s fitting tho for a retarded ass person.

Subject: (no subject)



From: koldnolimit To: Luis Paez-Pumar

YOU ARE A BITCH FOR THAT DERRICK ROSE STORY. FAKE ASS BLOGGER IF I EVER SEE YOU I’D SMACK FIRE IN YOU. YOUR LIFE WILL ONLY AMOUNT TO A SORRY ASS BLOGGER. IF A BITCH TELL ME IN A TEXT WE CAN FUCK, THEN WE CAN FUCK. & IF YOU THINK OTHER WISE THEN MAYBE YOU HAVE RAPE TENDENCIES. ONLY SOMEONE UNCOMFORTABLE W THEIR INNER DEMON EMOTIONS WOULD SAY SOME DUMB SHIT LIKE YOU JUST DID. BITCH

Subject: Article - Maybe Brad Stevens Isn’t Quite Up To This



From: Glenn Kantor

To: Albert Burneko

How about writing an article without the needless profanity? Are you that limited in your search for additional adjectives and nouns that you have nothing else to draw upon? The profanity is neither cool or edgy. It’s junior high style writing that is one of the reasons Deadspin readers have abandoned looking at your website and specifically your articles. Spend more time with a thesaurus and less time trying to sound like a cool 15-year-old. It’s not working and not flattering. It’s juvenile and demeaning to readers. G

Subject: Interesting criticism

From: Kelley Sayko To: Albert Burneko

So, you had a lot of rude comments about JaRule, almost like it’s personal? Is it because he’s a brand new Christian and still ain’t perfect? We all know that eventually even the past greats get older and make mistakes. Can’t you see that it’s all this is? Kelley

Subject: JaRule



From: Chadwick Williams To: Albert Burneko

Obviously you didn’t do any research on JaRule, why you think he was the headliner for the festival? He have many hits and many fans.

Subject: Hey!



From: Jay Inchaustegui III To: Albert Burneko

You’re a stupid dude. You’re just another fat boy who never played sports looking for relevance. The Pelicans are run by smart people and the franchise will survive here in New Orleans just as the Saints survive. Insults are easy but thoughtful communication and real interviews with relevant people takes effort something you know nothing about. . . Fat Lazy ugly boy! JMI



Subject: (no subject)



From: Kenny Frazier To: Albert Burneko

Liberal trash. Die in hell with all the other baby killers in Hollywood.

Subject: Big Ben

From: kingclan To: Samer Kalaf

With all due respect sir, there is a thing called submission. Players need to learn to submit to the leadership and obviously Antonio Brown was unable to do so. I'm not sure why you are demonizing Ben, but he is the one with the Super Bowl rings.

Subject: Disappointing Article



From: Michael Clyburn To: Samer Kalaf

Good day sir, How sad it is for you to mention Ben Roethlisberger’s past issues with law enforcement. He has a family now, and has worked hard to establish himself a fine member of the community and the Steelers organization. I understand your obvious issue with Mr. Colbert handing him the keys to the team (which in my opinion he deserves) however, to mention past transgressions when a man has obviously changed, is extremely low. You are not a very good writer in the first place; perhaps concentrate on real substance (and perhaps glance in the mirror at your own past) and your writing will mature. Michael Clyburn Proverbs 17:22

Subject: Get Over It



From: Jane Hartzog To: Samer Kalaf

Sir, what is your problem? Consider this situation with the federal shut down and limited employees. I consider what he did was very smart. Food is food no matter if you are a king or homeless. Be grateful and stop trying to be critical of every step this man takes. Do something positive today. Go buy a burger for someone in need.

Subject: Moral Authority

