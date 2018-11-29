The Deadspin Awards The Deadspin Awards will be a haphazardly planned, moderately attended awards show meant to celebrate the worst (and a few of the best) things in sports. The show will be at 7:00 p.m. on December 5 in New York City. [Click this link](https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/00005566C1E93A80?dma_id=345) and buy a ticket for $20.

The Deadspin Awards will take place on Dec. 5, and you can come! We also need our readers to decide the winners of these prestigious honors. Today, we ask you to help us determine the answer to an important question: What is the worst media company?



Sinclair Broadcasting

Tronc

Fox Sports

Advertisement

Vox Media

Univision



Advertisement

All are deserving, but only one can win a Deadspin Award. Please vote, and then get your ticket to the show.