Deadspin fixes NBA free agency — Part 1: Point Guards

Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball averaged a career-best 14.6 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three last year. Though he doesn’t head to the free-throw line often or damn near ever, he’s draining 78.1 percent from what 60-year-olds call the charity stripe. Ball’s averaged a career 6.4 assists per game during his first four seasons. He was at 7.2 as a rookie with the ball primarily in his hands. Down to 5.4 in year two when LeBron James joined. Back up to 7.0 after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, and down to 5.7 last year because Stan Van Gundy tried that whole ‘Point Zion’ thing, which was actually kinda cool. Ball can also defend his ass off, which not everyone can in this era.

He’s a restricted free agent who will likely go in a sign-and-trade, as has been rumored with the Toronto Raptors in an exchange with someone we’ll get to later. Fred VanVleet and Malcolm Brogdon both got $85 million over four years at similar stages in their careers, but Ball is just 23, whereas the other two signed at 26.

Who should try their hardest:

The Knicks. They badly need a true point guard who can do all that the eldest Ball can, and give him the keys to run the offense beside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. He also perfectly matches up the team’s developmental timeline, especially if they keep Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Who probably will call, but shouldn’t:

The Lakers. Ball would make more sense with the Clippers or Raptors by comparison. He should go to a place where the ball will be in his hands more, and the Lakers should get more of an attacking guard… which is what they envisioned with Dennis Schröder, but it didn’t quite materialize. More on that in a bit.