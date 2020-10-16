Deadspin Presents the most overpaid & underpaid coaches in college football: Vol. 2, The Nice Price Guys

Ken Niumatalolo gets the job done at Navy nearly every season. Image : ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week USA Today released its comprehensive list of college football coaches ‘ salaries for this season.

We decided to take a look at this list and break down the most overpaid and underpaid coaches in college football for the 2020 season.

Salary calculations are based on the total amount of resources that the individual received for the year including base pay, bonuses, and insurance policies.

In response to the pandemic, some of these coaches’ salaries include pay cuts to help keep athletic programs afloat, these pay cuts were included in the total salary calculations.

Let’s finish this off with Volume 2, the Nice Price Guys.