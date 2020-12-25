Deadspin puts the biggest 'gift' deals in sports history under your tree (Aww, we shouldn't have!)

7. Pedro Martinez for Delino DeShields

Pedro was gifted twice in his career. We’ll highlight this one because it’s a good ol’ fashioned baseball trade. Martinez was a highly touted prospect, the younger and shorter brother of Dodgers star pitcher Ramon Martinez. Ramon was overworked by the Dodgers and had already suffered arm problems, so perhaps the Dodgers felt that the skinny brother would also have problems.

DeShields was a young star for the Expos. He hit .289 with 42 steals and was runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 1990. He was coming off back-to-back seasons of hitting over .290 with 40+ steals at the time of the trade, and he was only 24. It’s not hard to see a Hall of Fame path for DeShields: looking at them through age 24, he’s in the same neighborhood as Roberto Alomar or Joe Morgan. But that was as good as DeShields would ever be. Although he played nine more seasons, he was miserable for the Dodgers, hitting .241 in three seasons before recovering to have more .290, 30-55 steal seasons for the Cardinals and Orioles.

But Pedro Martinez of course went on to become one of the best pitchers in baseball. He went 55-33 with a 3.06 ERA in four seasons with Montreal, winning the Cy Young Award with a dominant 17-8, 1.90 ERA and 305 strikeout season in 1997.

Martinez was scheduled to hit free agency soon after that, so the Expos traded him to the Red Sox for Carl Pavano and Tony Armas, another gift. His seasons with the Red Sox make him a solid contender for the greatest pitcher in baseball history, as he lapped the field in ERA four times in five seasons, winning two Cy Young Awards. He also gave some zany quotes, such as his infamous:”Wake up the damn Bambino and have me face him. Maybe I’ll drill him in the ass.”

Martinez helped Boston end the Curse of the Bambino in 2004.