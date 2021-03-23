Deadspin reseeds this senseless men’s Sweet 16

Well would ya look at that? They got it all wrong! Image : AP

A week into the NCAA Tournament, and madness is the perfect word to describe what has taken place so far in March. The only logical explanation for how things have gone is based on just how nuts this season has been from the jump — given all the pauses and disruptions that have occurred due to COVID-19, the lack of success from blueblood programs, the surge of mid-majors, and all the “football schools” that have succeeded on the hardwood.

The Sweet 16 will get started on Saturday and continue on Sunday, as the Elite 8 will take place on Monday and Tuesday. Things will return to normalcy for the Final Four and the national championship game, as they will be played on their usual Saturday (April 3) and Monday (April 5) format.

Here’s how the remaining 16 teams should be reseeded after the opening rounds that have already destroyed brackets across the globe.