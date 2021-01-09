Deadspin’s 2021 NFL Wild Card picks you can bank on: Day 1

Illustration : Eric Barrow ( AP )

Are you ready for some self-imposed quarantine football? You have two straight days of NFL triple headers. Stop pretending you’ll leave the couch.



Now’s the time to get your bets in order, and Deadspin’s here to help.

You can fade our picks or lock ’em in. I don’t care. Hell, if you want to risk your 600 stimulus dollars during a global pandemic and economic recession, that’s on you.

You can also just read these for free for the old “entertainment purposes only.

All times listed are Eastern