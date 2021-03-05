Deadspin Wayback Machine: A look back at some of sports’ great relics

Image : Getty Images

One of the great things about sports is the comfort that they provide. While the world is always changing, sometimes at a pace that’s hard to process, sports are largely static. If you watch a football game from 50 years ago, there certainly are differences in strategy and the size and speed of the players, but it’s still a football game. Basketball shorts are longer now, and the three-point line came into the game in 1979, but it’s still the same basic concept: get the ball in the hoop.

Some things, though, are clear relics, things that we won’t be seeing again. As we hop into the Deadspin Wayback Machine, we can take a look back at some of the antiquities that sports have left in the past, never to be seen again.