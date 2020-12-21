Deadspin's 2020-21 NBA Preview — The Atlantic Division: All or nothin' for a bunch of win-now contenders

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Illustration : AP/Getty

COVID Response: Marcus Smart was a prominent NBA COVID-19 contractor during the virus’ spring apex. Smart quickly recovered and recently said he’d been symptom-free of the virus. The C’s and TD Garden are partnering with a Canadian firm named TraceSafe to help combat coronavirus, and why not, because Canada seems to have things figured out before our American dumbasses.



“TD Garden is an iconic venue and an institution in the city of Boston,” shared TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd in a press release repurposed by USA Today’s Celtics Wire. “This is yet another example of a major sports and event venue, placing their trust in the TraceSafe suite of contact tracing and quarantine management solutions.”

Staying Away: The Celtics won’t have fans in the arena as of now, and the aforementioned Smart spoke on the importance of following protocols this season in a recent ESPN story:

“It’s really on the guys to really own up and take care of responsibility and be a professional and try to abide by as much as possible the rules and regulations of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and everything that they have been doing to stay protected and keep yourself and others protected,” he said.

Oh, He’s Here Now? The Celtics are bringing in two first-round picks this year, No. 14 Aaron Nesmith, and No. 26 Payton Prichard, who will become a Celtic fan favorite no matter how much he plays. The 6-foot-6 Nesmith and 6-foot-2 Prichard add depth at each guard spot, as does free agent acquisition Jeff Teague, who will backup Kemba Walker, who is still struggling with a left knee injury that has plagued him since February. The Celtics will need a healthy Walker to truly compete for a title this season. The Celtics marquee signing was Tristan Thompson, a champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who is the walking double-double the Celtics need at center. Whether starting or off the bench, his seamless fit is precisely what Boston needs, and was discussed here recently.

Where’d He Go? Gordon Hayward was famously signed and traded to the Charlotte Hornets for nothing important, outside of a massive $30 million trade exception. His absence, though, has been overplayed, seeing as how he was rarely healthy with Boston, which wasn’t his fault. Enes Kanter is also no longer on the team after being shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers, clearing the way for Thompson, as well as Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, and expected starting center Daniel Theis. (And maybe even Tacko Fall, who returns on a two-way deal.)

What To Expect: The Celtics should be a top-four team in the East this season, building off their Eastern Conference Finals bid one year ago, pushing the Miami Heat to six games. Jayson Tatum will likely return as an All-Star, with Jaylen Brown possibly joining him, as he arguably should’ve last season. Walker’s injury may end his streak of four consecutive All-Star appearances, but if he does return to the form he displayed before his initial injury, the Celtics will find themselves back in championship contention. They could serve as the most significant pain in the ass for both the Nets and the Heat, as well as the 76ers, whom they quickly dispatched in round one of the bubble.