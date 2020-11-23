Who are the hidden gems of NBA Free Agency so far?

Kris Dunn, G, Atlanta Hawks via Chicago Bulls

Image : ( Getty Images )

Evin Gualberto, who is a fantastic YouTube sub for fellow basketball nerds, has a highlight video showcasing just how defensively exceptional Dunn is. The 26-year-old combo guard — who even played a bit of small forward for the Bulls — signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Hawks, the second being a player option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.



Dunn is in Atlanta, like Rajon Rondo, to take pressure off of All-Star guard Trae Young, though in a different way. Rondo is there to share backcourt responsibilities in a mentoring, playmaking, and championship experience teaching role beside the soon to be third-year dynamo. For Dunn, he’s there strictly for his defense first, and everything else second mentality.

Steals are a hugely imperfect metric for measuring defense, but Dunn led the entire NBA in steals per 36 minutes at 2.9 one season ago, as well as steal percentage at 3.8, while the next closest — DeJounte Murray — stood at 3.1. In the entire NBA, only Giannis Antetokounmpo (4.1) had a better defensive box plus/minus than Dunn at 3.1, meaning he led all guards.

He’s exactly the complimentary piece Young needs in an attempt to mask his ineffective defense from the previous two seasons.