Deadspin's AEW 'Double Or Nothing' preview

Casino Battle Royale: Surprise Entrant and winner

Screenshot : AEW

Sam Fels: I’d love to sit here and say “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson shows up and kicks off his goodbye tour by having all the matches he’s talked about in other companies. But even if that’s in the cards someday (get it? Used to be a comedian, y’know), I doubt they pull that out before they’re back in full arenas again. Feels like an All Out happening on Labor Day weekend, causing whatever building is hosting to crumble and be forced off to that dimension Krang and Shredder had to live in.

So let’s go with the chalk and say Nick Gage will be the surprise entrant. I also want to say Samoa Joe is a surprise, but those Impact rumors seemed too prevalent. As for the winner, I’m gonna go off the board and say Jungle Boy. They’ll need an interim challenger to Kenny Omega before Hangman Page and he DO THE THING at All Out, and it might be time for singles pushes for both he and Luchasaurus. He’ll put on a few good matches, take a good loss, and then AEW will move on to the big thing.

Bryan Fonseca: As Sam alluded to, battle royals typically have the potential to always have a guest entrant or two. Nick Gage is a good bet considering he and Jon Moxley had a confrontation last month. This is only to be amplified as AEW continues poaching ex-WWE talent. That said, the betting odds are with Christian Cage, and rightfully so, but I almost feel as if that’s too obvious. I’d love to see Bryan Danielson or Andrade shock us here even if it doesn’t result in a victory, and even if it’s just a one-off or a temporary showing, like what Carlito had in the WWE earlier this year around the Royal Rumble. I just have this weird feeling Jungle Boy takes it. He turns 24 next month and is one of the company’s true rising stars, so why not guarantee him a future World Title match on this particular Double Or Nothing platform?