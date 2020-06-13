Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise

Deadspin's Arena Anthem Death Match: Heading Into the Elite 8 With Some Scrappy Cinderellas Still Alive

richomalley
Rich O'Malley
Filed to:brackets
bracketsMusic
Save
Illustration for article titled Deadspins Arena Anthem Death Match: Heading Into the Elite 8 With Some Scrappy Cinderellas Still Alive

We have arrived at the Elite 8 of our little funfest here and it’s a mixed bag of, “Well, DUH, of course THEY are there,” and “Huh, how about that?” In only one region did the top two seeds emerge. And we have TWO six-seeds vying for the Final Four. In the end though, all of our upstarts have monster hills to climb to achieve such lofty goals. Let’s take a gander ...

Advertisement

East

#1 Seven Nation Army 74.1% ✅ / #5 Song 2 25.9%

#3 Lose Yourself 55.1% ✅ / #7 Eye of the Tiger 44.9%

Song 2 looked like it had a prayer of keeping it respectable for awhile, but late voting just sent them spiraling down a walk of shame home. The Army marches on, and faces Eminem’s self-affirming mantra. Honestly, I’m surprised Eye of the Tiger didn’t have enough in the tank to keep this more nailbiter-y. So … on paper, ya gotta like the one-seed to march on. Em remains rap’s last hope in this thing. That’s … kinda shitty, honestly!

Advertisement

Prediction: SNA 81% LY 19%

West

#1 Welcome to the Jungle 80.9% ✅ / #12 Pump Up the Jam 19.1%

#6 Crazy Train 65.3% ✅ / #7 Turn Down For What 34.7%

No surprise here. GNR rolls easily versus a Cinderella. Ozzy beats back a decent showing from Lil Jon. And we have our first (cue: autotuner echo) MONSTERS MONSTERS OF ROCK ROCK DEATH MATCH MATCH! I think Ozzy can hang tight-ish … but truly believe won’t be much of a rumble with the Jungle.

G/O Media may get a commission

Getting Some Sun? Protect Your Eyes in Style With $59 Ray-Ban Shades

Ray-Ban Shades (Various Styles)

Prediction: WttJ: 73% CT: 27

South

#1 Thunderstruck 75.2% ✅ / #5 Let Me Clear My Throat 24.8%

#6 Black Betty 66.9% ✅ / #10 Party Rock Anthem 33.1%

YASSSS! Color me Beavis & Butthead when Gwar comes on! I am so happy Ram Jam is crashing the party in this one. Yeah, sure, good luck against the Ivan Drago of Arena Anthems, but I give them a puncher’s chance based on last round. Best intro to an anthem meets best guitar lick. Choose your fighter.

Advertisement

Prediction: TS 58%, BB 42%

Midwest

#1 We Will Rock You 61.6% ✅ / #5 Paradise City 38.4%

#2 Kickstart My Heart 58.5% ✅ / #6 C’mon Ride It (The Train) 42.5%

A bit closer matchups in this region, but it’s our only 1-2 title match. Another one doesn’t bite the dust, and Queens holds serve and gets to defend it’s universally bestowed previous title of Arena Anthem Champ and against the song I picked as my favorite. The Crue will have to find another gear to keep this close, but they’ll have me cheering them on with a foam finger, for whatever that is worth [crickets].

Advertisement

Prediction: WWRY 59% KMH 41%

See you back here in a few to see who survived and punched their ticket to our Final Four. Voting starts … NOW! (It’s on the Twitters. Go there, silly).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Rex Chapman Takes Mitch McConnell to the Hole

The Most Underrated Ballplayers Since 1990

NBA Players Realize Their Power

Racists Take Huge 'L' as NASCAR Bans Loser Flag