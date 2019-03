Photo: Tom Szczerbowski (Getty)

The FBI documents on the massive college admissions bribery scandal suggest that we can improve our odds of being accepted into elite colleges and also the University of Southern California by submitting photo evidence of us playing sports. Some of the Deadspin staff would like to take advantage of this opportunity. Please consider this post our application to USC. We have always wanted to be part of the Trojans family. Fight on!



Ten scholarships please!