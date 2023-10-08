Defense, special teams fuel comeback as Steelers stun Ravens

Kenny Pickett threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 14 fourth-quarter points to notch a 17-10 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

T.J. Watt recorded two sacks and also recovered a fumble as Pittsburgh (3-2) won for the sixth time in the past seven matchups with Baltimore (3-2).

Pickett completed 18 of 32 passes for 224 yards while playing through a bone bruise in his left knee. Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards.

Jackson completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards and one interception and also rushed for 45 yards for the Ravens. Justice Hill ran for a touchdown.

The Steelers were struggling on offense, but a big special-teams play for a safety ignited them while cutting their deficit to 10-5 with 11:12 left in the contest.

Baltimore's Jordan Stout was punting on fourth-and-16 from his own 14-yard line when Miles Killebrew rushed in and blocked the punt with his right hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and Pittsburgh's Rodney Williams was unable to gain possession before sliding out of the end zone.

Pittsburgh received the free kick and added to the momentum with Jaylen Warren making a 23-yard reception on third down and following up with runs of 10 and 16 yards to the Baltimore 5-yard line. The drive stalled and Chris Boswell's 25-yard field goal moved the Steelers within 10-8 with 7:10 remaining.

Later in the quarter, Jackson made a poor throw toward Odell Beckham Jr. on third-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 5 and Joey Porter Jr. grabbed it in the end zone for his first career interception.

The Steelers then moved 80 yards on eight plays with the go-ahead score coming when Pickens beat the just-activated Marlon Humphrey down the right sideline.

Alex Highsmith delivered a strip-sack of Jackson and Watt recovered with 1:02 left. Chris Boswell tacked on a 42-yard field goal 13 seconds later.

Baltimore's last gasp ended when Watt sacked Jackson on fourth down with 15 seconds left. It was Watt's eighth sack of the season.

Baltimore struck first when Hill scampered 14 yards around the left side with 6:15 left in the first period.

The Ravens stretched the lead to 10 on Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal with 12:23 left in the first half.

The Steelers got on the board on Boswell's 43-yard field goal with 3:16 remaining in the half.

—Field Level Media