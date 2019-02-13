Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

John Elway has a very poor history of acquiring quarterbacks for his Denver Broncos. This isn’t to say he can’t do it, or that he’s doomed to failure, or even that all his failures to date are necessarily his fault. Maybe he’s been really unlucky! Point is, if you’re looking for evidence that being a great quarterback translates neatly into picking great quarterbacks, you won’t find any in Elway’s record. As if Denver’s decision to trade for the old and declining Joe Flacco wasn’t already troubling enough.



But don’t tell any of that to true football knower Mike Francesa, who definitely has watched several whole NFL games over the last decade. The great John Elway knows a thing or two about playing the quarterback position in the National Football League! Don’t listen to “a bunch of 16-year-olds who don’t know anything about football” when you can instead listen to this:

The guy who’s delivering this take knows a thing or two about paying attention. He’s okay at it, okay? I can tell those guys who never saw him pay attention that he wasn’t okay at it, he was one of the all-time greats at it. So when Mike Francesa wants to pay attention, I’d pay attention.