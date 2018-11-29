Photo: Damian Dovarganes (AP)

American heavyweight Deontay Wilder will put his ridiculous record on the line against British asshole Tyson Fury this weekend. Wilder is 40-0 with 39 knockouts (Bermane Stiverne went the distance with him once, then got knocked out in the first round two years later), and God willing, he will add Fury to that list on Saturday.



Wilder has spent the lead-up to the fight talking trash, as he is prone to do, but he also dropped an extremely righteous lecture of a quote when asked by a reporter yesterday to clarify comments about how his people had been fighting for 400 years.

Advertisement

This was followed up by a characteristically testy staredown.

Advertisement

Let us hope that Wilder—a man who gave L.A. firefighters tickets to the fight and recently gave a long quote about how he wishes he could carry children in place of his wife—makes it 41-0 this weekend.