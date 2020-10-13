Derrick Henry stiff-arms Josh Norman into next Tuesday

You got sonned: Derrick Henry humiliates Josh Norman on national TV. Screenshot : NFL Network

Titans running back Derrick Henry just made Buffalo Bills corner Josh Norman look like a 3-year-old child on national television.

Henry put a stiff arm on Norman that almost made him fly back to Buffalo by himself.

Henry is the league’s reigning rushing champion and one of the most intimidating backs in the league.

Norman used to be a stellar cornerback during his days in Carolina and was known for his trash talk.

But no words could help him as he found himself spiraling to the ground after getting hit with a stiff arm that strong.

Twitter already having a field day with Henry completely sonning Norman.

This is the Titans’ first game since having more than 20 people in their organization test positive for COVID-19.

It’s safe to say that Henry was ready to get back on the field and do this to someone but nobody should have to endure that level of embarrassment in front of their friends and family.

Next time Josh, just go for the shoestring tackle.