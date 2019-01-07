Screenshot: Malika Andrews (Twitter)

In a press conference this afternoon, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose twice told reporters that anyone who doubts his basketball ability should kill themselves. Per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Chris Hine:

Rose, said “kill yourself” again later in the press conference, which ESPN’s Malika Andrews recorded.

“Like I said, for everybody that thinks I’m not gonna play the same way, kill yourself, because I believe in myself,” Rose, who has averaged 18.9/4.8/2.8 this season, says near the end of the clip.

It takes a lot of self-absorption to answer a question about what a former coach meant to you by wishing death upon your doubters, but Rose has plenty of that.

Update (3:30 p.m. ET):