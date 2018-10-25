WEEI host Kirk Minihane has been away from his morning radio show Kirk and Callahan since September because of mental health issues and a period of suicidal thoughts in August. He believes he’s ready to host the show again, and the way he’s proving it is by griping on Twitter about how the network won’t let him return.

Minihane has tweeted sporadically since the start of his hiatus, and he has checked in occasionally with reviews of his own show:

He apparently discussed a return with WEEI management last week:

This Tuesday morning, Minihane vowed to come back to the show, and he insisted he was feeling good enough to be back on the air, but the station was keeping him off.

Something clearly fell through over the course of the day:

He elaborated Wednesday morning:

By noon, he had a job offer from this log of shit:

Today, he took a swipe at co-host Gerry Callahan:

Kirk does not sound like he’s ready to be back on the air.