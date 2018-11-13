Photo: Hannah Foslien (AP)

Caris LeVert, who’d been enjoying a fantastic third season with the Nets, went down with a horrid ankle injury in last night’s loss to the Timberwolves. He taken off the floor in a stretcher; his teammates were openly weeping. Today, an evaluation from team orthopedist Dr. Martin O’Malley held encouraging news about the injury, which was diagnosed as a subtalar dislocation of the right foot.

LeVert’s foot didn’t go full Hayward. Per the team’s press release:



“Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage, said Dr. O’Malley. “While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required. Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.”

That’s good news for LeVert, and for the Nets, who see the springy 24-year-old as their future.