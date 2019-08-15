Devonta Freeman Ejected For Punching Aaron Donald After Donald Hoisted Him Up Like A Child

Tensions boiled over in Atlanta this afternoon when the Rams and Falcons started fighting following a Matt Ryan interception. Aaron Donald and Takkarist McKinley were served with offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and Falcons RB Devonta Freeman was tossed from the game after punching Donald in his helmet. The two teams got into it en masse, but Donald and Freeman took it the furthest, as Donald picked up Freeman by his face mask and pads before Freeman lashed out.



Meanwhile, Jalen Ramsey has been active in his Rams debut, talking some shit with Julio Jones and forcing Freeman to fumble with a bone-shaking hit.

The Falcons were already without running back Ito Smith after this happened.