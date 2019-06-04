Can you spot the butt? Look closely. You’ll find it.

The Diamondbacks had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the night during Monday’s game. At that very critical time, one fan behind home plate knew he had to help out his team by any means necessary, so he chose to give Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen a glimpse of his bare tuchus.

This guy clearly didn’t just forget his belt. The tell is his deliberate look toward Jansen as he rotates his ass into view of the pitcher and everyone watching at home.

Jansen was not brought down by the cheeks. He induced a pop-out and earned his 18th save as the Dodgers won, 3-1.

H/t to Pablo