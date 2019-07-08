Ethiopian distance runner Hagos Gebrhiwet experienced the thrill of victory last weekend at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, an experience he immediately chased with the agony of defeat. Gebrhiwet was leading the 5000-meter field into what he believed to be the finish when he celebrated what he thought was a victory. Despite the bell for the last lap clanging right in his face, he veered off and waved to the crowd before realizing in horror that he’d committed a grave error.



By the time Gebrhiwet figured out what he’d done, it was too late. Indoor mile world record holder Yomif Kejelcha easily took the lead, and he made no mistakes on the way to a victory. You might also notice Kejelcha’s face at 0:49 as he seems to realize what’s happening. Gebrhiwet, the bronze medalist in this event at the 2016 Olympics, finished tenth, nine seconds behind Kejelcha.

In a bizarre coincidence, Kejelcha lost this same 5000-meter race at Lausanne last year after he fellow Ethiopian middle distance racer Selemon Barega got into it mid-race and toppled each other.

h/t Matthew