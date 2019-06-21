Photo: Jeff Chiu (AP)

When the Giants and Dodgers met earlier this month in San Francisco, the final game of the series was a 1-0 Los Angeles win where infielder Max Muncy irritated Madison Bumgarner by cracking a solo shot deep into the bay. As Muncy rounded the bases, Madison acted like a mad bum, telling the Dodgers hitter to “fucking run,” along with some other directives. The home-run hitter said after the game that his retort was to tell the pitcher to “go get it out of the ocean.”



Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle kept that context in mind when the Giants lefty took the mound for Thursday’s game, and had some tunes prepared for Muncy and Bumgarner. The theme was obvious.

In order, those songs are: “Under The Sea,” “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “Smoke on the Water,” “Cake by the Ocean” (a powerfully horny song if you read the lyrics), and “The Ocean.” Lovely. Ruehle was prepared for every situation:

Muncy went 1-for-4 with an RBI single off Bumgarner, who gave up six earned runs, 10 hits, and one walk over 3.2 innings as the Giants lost, 9-8. This round goes to Max. The two won’t have an opportunity to reignite their beef until September 6—or maybe Bumgarner will get traded, and they can meet again sooner.