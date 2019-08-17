Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

MLB announced on Saturday that Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will serve a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Urias was arrested on May 13 on suspicion of domestic violence after witnesses told law enforcement that they saw the pitcher shove a woman to the ground, but the city attorney’s office in Los Angeles announced back in June that they ultimately would not press charges.

Per a press release from commissioner Rob Manfred:

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urias violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Mr. Urias cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urias violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”﻿



Urias released the following statement through the MLBPA:

“Today I accepted a suspension from Major League Baseball and agreed not to exercise my right to appeal. It is important to me to not create uncertainty for my teammates as we approach the playoffs. Accepting the suspension is the best path to achieve that goal. “Since May, I have been fully cooperating with both law enforcement and MLB. Although the authorities determined no charges of any kind were warranted, I accept full responsibility for what I believe was inappropriate conduct during the incident. Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard as well. I have taken proactive steps to help me grow as a person on and off the field, and in my relationships, including attending counseling sessions. “I am deeply grateful for all the support I’ve received during this challenging time. I look forward to proving it is well deserved.”﻿



The Dodgers added that the club was both disappointed with what happened, and supportive of the decision of the commissioner’s office*, but were encouraged by the responsibility they claim Urias has taken for his actions, and the steps they claim he plans on taking to remedy the situation.

Urias’s suspension will in reality be 15 games as the week he was on administrative leave with Los Angeles in May will count towards his punishment. As a result, he’ll be scheduled to return on Sept. 2. The 23-year-old pitcher will probably still be allowed to pitch in the postseason as MLB did not mention anything about postseason ineligibility in the announcement, and players whose domestic violence-related suspensions have ended before October have historically been allowed to participate in the playoffs (e.g. Roberto Osuna). Postseason suspensions are only explicitly reserved for players that test positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Correction: A previous version of this article said the Dodgers were “disappointed with what happened, and the decision of the commissioner’s office.” This has since been corrected, and we apologize for the error.