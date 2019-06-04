Photo: Rob Tringali (Getty)

The Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney will not file misdemeanor charges against Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. Urias was arrested on May 13 after witnesses reportedly told law enforcement that they saw Urias shove a woman to the ground at the Beverly Center shopping mall. In a press release, the city attorney’s office said it was deferring prosecution on the condition that Urias take the following steps:

Urias participates in a city attorney hearing.

Urias commits “no acts of violence against anyone.”

Urias participates in and finishes a 52-week “domestic violence counseling program in person, and in a group setting.”

The press release said that prosecution was being deferred for three reasons: There were no physical injuries, the woman didn’t tell witnesses or police that she believed she was a victim, and Urias has no prior criminal record.

The press release also provided this description of how the required city attorney hearing will work.

At the City Attorney hearing, Mr. Urias and the victim will each have the opportunity, on separate dates, to speak about the subject incident with a hearing officer. Mr. Urias will be admonished and informed that his conduct could constitute a crime and if there is any similar conduct, charges for the instant incident may be filed before the expiration of the one year statute of limitations. The victim will be offered services which are available for her and will be advised of actions she can take to protect her own safety.

Urias was moved to paid administrative leave the day after authorities began investigating “pending the league’s review of video of the incident,” ESPN reported. Urias was reinstated about two weeks ago, after “mall officials in possession of the video declined to give it to MLB,” Jeff Passan reported. But according to the Los Angeles Times, Major League Baseball’s investigation remains ongoing.