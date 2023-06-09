June is typically the unofficial end of the sports calendar and a month-long sporting season finale. Once the calendar flips to late July, MLB’s All-Star festivities, intermittent tennis Grand Slams, and international football competitions are the major scheduled events to keep us going until the NFL season begins. Three decades ago, O.J. Simpson’s Ford Bronco chase captivated the country during the NHL and NBA’s season denouements.

To be honest, I possess no organic memories of that day. My most distinct recollection all stems from Brett Morgen’s 30 for 30 s pecial June 17th, 1994. The doc’s voyeuristic channel-flipping technique brilliantly conveyed the absolute madness of that day in the sports calendar. Nothing will ever compare to the Bronco chase interrupting Game 6 of the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets NBA Finals as well as the New York Rangers parade, but Miami is in the process of manifesting a sequel.

Advertisement

Courtesy of Donald Trump, Miami has its own unprecedented O.J. moment looming as an unexpected criminal arraignment could potentially draw attention away from Miami’s spotlight. Our own Criss Partee pointed out recently, the NBA Finals has been buried by a series of conspicuous events, but the former New Jersey Generals owner blotted out the sunshine blessing Miami’s golden era with the same pathologically egotism of Mr. Burns leaving Springfield shrouded in permanent darkness.

Trump will be in Miami amidst Panthers, Heat title chase



Later this week, Trump will appear in Miami’s Southern District of Florida federal courthouse in the midst of the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat’s comeback attempts to become champions of their respective domains is in the same vein as a streaker sprinting across the field and causing a stoppage in play. Instead of hosting a victory parade next Tuesday, the city is on pace to host a perp walk focused on one of the obnoxious losers in U.S. history. In a burgeoning city of champions, maybe Miami needed that balance.

Advertisement Advertisement

On that day, Trump will be formally indicted in federal court, booked, processed and have his mugshot taken again. His MAGA lickspittles will descend upon the federal court and his Mar-a-Largo home in droves in a manner similar to O.J. lackeys lining the 91 Freeway, but the hope is that they’ll be dwarfed by the raucous crowds drawn to the Kaseya Center and FLA Live Arena. Enveloping those court dates will be NHL and NBA Finals matchups featuring the Heat and Panthers. It never had to come to this, but this was bound to happen when the Trump melodrama migrated from Manhattan, and the timing couldn’t be worse.

In more relevant proceedings, the Miami Heat are still out there battling against a juggernaut in the NBA Finals. Through three games, Miami’s perimeter-oriented offense is getting obliterated in the post by Nikola Jokic. The Heat are currently Miami’s most prolific cult and still just another face in the crowd. This isn’t Los Angeles where Crypto.com Arena is considered hallowed ground and the Lakers are the center of attention. Miami fans are renowned for two things; showing up late and leaving early during Game 6 of the 2013 Finals to beat the traffic.

Advertisement

While all this has been occurring, Portland Trail Blazers’ great Damian Lillard cannot stop throwing superlatives at Miami. After a decade in the moist Northwest, it’s beginning to sound like he’d prefer to be in the damp and warm South Florida. This week, Lillard opened up about his future on Showtime’s Last Stand with Brian Custer and was asked if there was a trade destination that appeals to him.

Without missing a beat, Lillard replied, “Miami, obviously.” Added Lillard. “Miami is the obvious one. Bam (Adebayo) is my dog for real.”

Advertisement

Listening to his eagerness to join in on the Great Miami Migration had me feeling like Tim Meadows whenever John C. Reilly’s befuddled Dewey Cox would walk in on Sam backstage snorting cocaine and taking pills. Dame, you don’t want no part of this shit.



Miami has become the hub of the good, bad, and ugly of Florida. Every week something new is percolating in Magic City. It’s unlikely that Lillard is traded this summer. Portland has an illogical belief they can pull off Golden State’s two-track team-building strategy, but if the season goes south again, at some point you figure common sense will kick in. It might just be enough to tip Florida into the ocean. I’m assuming a brotha from the Bay Area, who spent his entire professional career in Portland can swim though.

Advertisement

Another advantage for Dame to relocate to Miami right now, is the opportunity to infiltrate Messi’s inner circle or at least use his influence as a local celebrity to obtain free tickets to Inter Miami’s suddenly exorbitantly priced home games in Fort Lauderdale.

Don’t forget Lionel Messi is making his way to Miami



In the peripherals, I almost forgot that David Beckham and the Inter Miami ownership group have joined Miami’s attention economy by luring the greatest living footballer to Miami. Inter Miami and the South Beach lifestyle beat out $1.6 billion from the Saudis and Barcelona’s prestige for 35-year-old Lionel Messi. Messi’s arrival should be as monumental as the Beatles landing in New York or Pelé making his debut with the New York Cosmos.

Advertisement

Even the Dolphins have dove into the deep end for next season. In the span of a year, Stephen Ross’ Dolphins have acquired Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey while nearly pulling a fast one on the league in an attempt to get Tom Brady in Dolphin orange and teal. In year one, Hill formed a symbiotic connection with Tua Tagovailoa, and eclipsed his own career highs in receiving yards, coming within striking distance of Calvin Johnson’s single-season yardage record. Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback alive. Together, these two are the most prominent stars at the NFL’s two diva positions.

The biggest victim in all this? Blame our collective E ast C oast media bias and disregard for the existence of the Mountain West time zone, but the Denver Nuggets are taking it on the chin worse than anyone. If you think they felt neglected before, how do you think they’ll feel if they’re NBA champions after Game 5 on Tuesday morning?

Advertisement

Follow DJ Dunson on Twitter: @cerebralsportex