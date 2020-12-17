Donovan Mitchell makes the world a better place

Thanks to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, a whole new generation of Black students will have the opportunity to reach their dreams. Image : Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is once again stepping up to fight systematic inequality.

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Mitchell is launching a “Shoe for Change” with Adidas. The proceeds from the shoe sales, as well as a $200,000 donation, will be sent to the University of Louisville to help provide scholarships for Black students enrolled at the university and future Black students at U of L.

DePaula reported that Adidas has been in contact with the school’s Office of Diversity and Equity to designate the money from Mitchell’s shoe to four specific areas.

Advertisement

Mitchell was a former Louisville basketball star before being selected with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell recently signed a rookie max extension with the Jazz and has been no stranger to giving back to help his community.

Earlier this month, Mitchell and his family pledged $12 million to Greenwich Country Day School where Mitchell attended middle school. The money will help the Connecticut school with scholarships for students, financial aid for teachers and it will also help build a new gym.

In March, Mitchell announced on ABC’s Good Morning America that he would fund free meals for food-insecure students who didn’t have access to meals because COVID-19 forced schools to close. Mitchell was one of the first NBA stars to be diagnosed with the disease.

It’s no surprise that Mitchell has also been a huge advocate in the fight for racial and social justice. In November, he was selected to serve on the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and a few weeks before that, he joined a discussion with Kamala Harris, now Vice President-elect, and other players to talk about issues such as education and misconduct on the part of law enforcement.

Advertisement

If it hasn’t been made clear to you already, we don’t deserve this man. Mitchell is quietly putting together the best portfolio of community service in the league outside of LeBron James.