Draymond Green may shoot like he has a backpack on, but it’s time to stop the slander

Give Draymond Green the respect he deserves, you cowards. Image : Getty Images

I don’t know if there is a player that basketball Twitter loves to slander more than Draymond Green.



Twitter users comment on everything from him flopping like a paper bag in the wind to him shooting like a kid in ISS (in-school suspension) when they walk past the gym.



Yet, Green proved this month that it was time for everyone to get off his back, at least for now. In February, Green has been playing out of his mind as an offensive playmaker.



In the 11 games he played in the month of February, Green averaged 11.3 assists per game. He finished up a 130-121 win against Charlotte with his first triple-double of the year, 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high 19 assists. It was his fourth game this month with 15 or more assists. According to ESPN Stats and Info, he’s the first Warriors player with four 15-assist games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway in April 1990.

There’s no denying that Green has stepped up, especially after calling out the NBA for what he says is the mistreatment of players earlier this month. The outspoken Green becomes an easy target for basketball slander because he doesn’t do a lot of things that look good in a highlight package or on social media. But there can be no denying that his basketball IQ is on par with some of the best in the game today.

You can make a legitimate argument that Green is one of the most important players in Warriors history because of his leadership, intangibles, and playmaking ability.



Green has had a month for the ages, and he likely won’t receive the credit he deserves for it on basketball Twitter, but don’t ever get it twisted, he’s carved out a significant place in basketball history and will probably be a Hall of Famer about a decade or so from now.



You know how the saying goes, if you ain’t got haters you ain’t popping.

