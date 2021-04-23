Dream matches for Daniel Bryan if he were to leave WWE

Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract is up soon. Image : Getty Images

WrestleMania 37 WWE Title contender Daniel Bryan said he’s open to change, which is music to the bi polar hearts and always open ears of wrestling die-hards.



If you’ve been following pro wrestling even casually, Bryan’s long been one of the best technical wrestlers on the planet since before his name changed from Bryan Danielson upon re-joining the WWE in 2009. With a resume among the greatest of all-time and having already had career-ending injuries that he’s returned from, Bryan knows he likely doesn’t have a long time left to wrestle, or at least, is amid a tenure he cannot afford to take for granted.

“My contract is up soon,” he said, according to Frightful. “We need to figure out what’s a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling; I love it; it’s just figuring that out. It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now. [laughs]”

If Bryan were to leave the WWE when his contract reportedly expires in the fall, people would be compiling their dream match-list for him to complete. Of course, Bryan will have one of his own. Here’s ours.