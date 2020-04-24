Dumbass Defenseman Tony DeAngelo Defends Trump’s Disinfectant Message

AAAAH Photo : Getty

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo has had just about enough of Donald Trump being criticized… for saying things that he totally and completely did say.

Advertisement

Enough people still haven’t learned not to listen to a word that Trump says that on Friday, a day after the president suggested that disinfectant could be used to kill coronavirus in people’s bodies, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency had to issue a tweet warning people not to do it, and the company that makes Lysol had to issue a statement that “under no circumstance” should their products be “administered into the human body.”

To MAGA favorite DeAngelo, the guy who was suspended in juniors for directing a slur at his own teammate, and has put the “offensive” in “offensive defenseman,” this is all just a big media ploy to make Trump look bad, as if the man doesn’t do that himself every day when he goes on live television and does things like suggest people inject disinfectant into their bodies to kill the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“People that actually believe the @POTUS was directing you to inject disinfected etc into your body are insane and just wrong,” DeAngelo tweeted (and eventually deleted) on Friday. “To take someone so out of context and run stories and let it trend like this is insane.”

To say that Trump was taken out of context ran counter to Trump’s own claim on Friday that he was being “sarcastic” when he said what he said. But DeAngelo wanted to provide the context and show that this was all very serious, the president is very smart, and, uh…

“Read. Read. Read,” DeAngelo wrote in another tweet that he deleted an hour later. “Don’t cut the full quote in a part that makes you sound right.”

Advertisement

DeAngelo posted an image of a typed transcript of Thursday’s proceedings:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. So I asked Bill a question that probably some of you are thinking of, if you’re totally into the world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting. ACTING UNDER SECRETARY [WILLIAM] BRYAN: We’ll get to the right folks who could. THE PRESIDENT: Right. And then I see the disinfectant , where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And there is a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me. So we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s — that’s pretty powerful.

Advertisement

You know what? DeAngelo was right. Trump was taken out of context, and it’s not fair for anyone to say that Trump was telling people to inject disinfectant into your body, because that’s not the full story. Trump also called for testing ways to get ultraviolet light inside the body, possibly by injection as well.

What a shame, then, that tanning salons are getting shut down from Abilene, Texas to Martinsville, Va., when these are the very places that could be curing the pandemic. Forget hospitals and their stupid ventilators and double-blind studies that take for-freakin’-ever. We can knock out that COVID and get everyone looking radiant for beach season, here, all at the same time.

Advertisement

So, thanks to Tony DeAngelo for bringing this important context to everyone’s attention. It’s too bad he’s now going to stop tweeting about politics, because what are we going to do without such a vital source of information? Oh well, he did say that he’ll “save the other stuff for post career maybe,” and that definitely goes well for former Rangers, right?