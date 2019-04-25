The Washington football team selected Ohio State quarterback, and Maryland native, Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft. Haskins fell to Dan Snyder’s vanity project through a combination of other teams focusing on positional needs, or going with strange draft strategies.



Haskins enters an organization with arguably the worst quarterback luck in recent history. Alex Smith was doing an excellent job replacing Kirk Cousins—who stepped in for a hobbled Robert Griffin III—until a gruesome leg injury took him out halfway through last season. Two weeks after that, Colt McCoy broke his fibula, which led to the team starting Mark Sanchez, and then later benching Mark Sanchez for Josh Johnson, who hadn’t thrown a pass in nearly seven years. Haskins will only have Case Keenum as competition for the starting job once he signs with the team as he’s the only other quarterback with two functional legs on the roster.

While the former Buckeye getting selected by Washington might be the NFL equivalent of a hungry rich guy hand-picking a lobster out of a restaurant’s tank, there’s a chance that things might not immediately go poorly. Haskins is definitely going to be someone playing with a chip on his shoulder this season. Broadcast cameras caught the quarterback looking upset after the Giants passed on him for Daniel Jones, and now he’s getting drafted to a team that plays them twice a year. With an ingrained hatred of a local rival, he’s sure to fit in great.

But it’s worth noting that the most recent quarterback to use his draft slide as a motivator for his rookie year was Josh Rosen, who’s likely preparing to get shipped off somewhere else before the new seasons starts, so hopefully there’s a lineman Haskins can feud with or something to expand his motivational horizons.