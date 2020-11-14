Earl Thomas' wife reportedly files for divorce; no word on how brother, mistress are taking news

Earl Thomas knows how to ... swing things around, for sure. Sorry, not sorry. Image : ( Getty Images )

Earl Thomas is now a man without a job … or a wife.

Thomas was tabloid gold in May as he was held at gunpoint by his wife at the AirBnB of his mistress in Austin, Texas. His brother was also at the scene and a sexologist told us it’s not really unusual for brothers to participate in orgies.

Thomas requested privacy and asked the world to pray for him and his family. However, his wife, Nina, tired of his cheatin’ ways, has now filed for divorce, according to TMZ:

According to court records, Nina Thomas put in the paperwork on Nov. 3 ... citing adultery as the grounds for ending the marriage. Nina added in the docs that the couple has such a strained relationship ... there’s zero “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Earl and Nina Thomas were high school sweethearts who married in a star-studded gala in 2016. The couple has three children, and Nina is seeking to limit Earl’s contact with them.

Thomas was formerly a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks and a famous member of their championship “Legion of Boom” secondary. He was cut by the Baltimore Ravens after a scuffle with safety Chuck Clark at practice just three months after his arrest in the high-profile spring incident.

Thomas, 31, filed a grievance over the termination of his 4-year, $55 million contract, which called for him to earn a base salary of $10 million this season. He was last seen in action on the field in the Ravens’ embarrassing 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Divisional Playoff game after earning the No. 1 seed and a bye last season. Thomas had the Ravens only sack.