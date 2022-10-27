While it’s too early to define the theme of this NBA season, the first week-plus has showcased stars returning from serious injuries. Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, and Kawhi Leonard all saw their first action after lengthy absences, and the reviews have been all over the place.
From oh, he might be back (Lillard) to oh, shit, his back (Zion) to hell if I know (Kawhi), and give it time (Murray), it’s way too soon to tell if what we’ve seen is an indicator of what’s to come. However, that’s never stopped sports media from overreacting — or creating content for clicks — so I thought I’d do a quick rundown of what we’ve seen thus far and how comforting (or concerning) each player’s performances have been.