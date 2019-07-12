Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty)

Novak Djokovic awaits in the final. Either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal will join him after today’s semifinal. GOATs are grazing everywhere the eye can see. Roger has mastered the grass and Wimbledon is historically his home turf, but Rafa has beaten him here before—famously, in their 2008 final, their last meeting here—and has looked fierce all tournament. The grass is playing slow enough to suit the Spaniard’s bruising style. This should be a spicy one, far more even than Rafa’s demolition of Fed at the French Open last month, so enjoy the show along with our chorus of blog idiots.