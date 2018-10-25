Just a few weeks ago the Eagles were still on top of the football world. They’d won their first Super Bowl in February, and then appeared to reload in the offseason for a shot at another one. The team would be healthier, it seemed; Carson Wentz would be back. They upgraded at a few positions and didn’t appear to lose too much elsewhere.

Now they’re 3-4 and people are wondering what happened. This week on Emergency Football Show Weekly, Dom Cosentino and I discuss the Eagles’ Super Bowl hangover, why it’s funny when Dallas loses, and other things going on in the football world this week.