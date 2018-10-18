It’s the second episode of Emergency Football Show Weekly, and what are we talking about this week? Lots! We discuss Antonio Brown’s game-winning catch against the Bengals, the continued roughing the passer rule controversy and, of course, Dick Stockton calling the Denver Broncos “the Denver Nuggets.”
