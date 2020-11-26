Enjoy a Thanksgiving Daily Fantasy spread with all the trimmings [Updated]

It’s late on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving as I write this (but you probably won’t read this until Thursday morning, like a normal person). Maybe your turkey is brining, maybe it’s resting in your fridge, maybe it’s on the smoker, maybe you aren’t doing a turkey at all. Whatever Thanksgiving looks like for you, I wish you nothing but the happiest Thanksgiving.

As you get your holiday started, I put together a DFS lineup based on the two games at our disposal, since the Baltimore vs Pittsburgh game was moved to Sunday. The limited slate certainly makes it more interesting, but there are some good routes to go. Personally, I like to pick a couple narratives and go with it. The two games we’ll see are Houston vs Detroit, and Washington vs Dallas. I personally think Detroit will be playing catchup and will make it a close game, and that Washington will kick the shorts off Dallas. Here’s what I put together based on Draftkings’ price structure and a $50,000 salary cap.

QB: Matthew Stafford, DET. $5,800

This last week was a weird, awful week for the Lions offense. Stafford only put up 7.6 points on DraftKings last week against the Panthers, contributing to his lower cost. Houston has allowed the 6th-most fantasy points to the quarterback position. Stafford and Co. should be looking for a quick bounceback against a weak defense.

Cash remaining: $44,200

RB: Ezekiel Elliot, DAL. $6,800



Originally, I had D’Andre Swift in this spot, and I was thrilled to play him against the weak Houston defense, but I woke up this morning to a report saying Swift is unlikely to play. So, back to the drawing board, and it allows me to get this stud into the lineup today. Win-win. Elliot has had a bit of a rocky season since Dak Prescott was lost for the year to an injury, but looks like Dallas remembered the stud they have in last week’s game. He put up 103 yards and 21 carries, and an additional 2 catches for 11 yards for good measure. Against a stout Washington front, I expect Dallas to want to get the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hand quick. Getting it to your all-pro running back would be a good way to do that. The volume that he will see alone gives Zeke a safe floor.

Cash remaining: $37,400

RB: Antonio Gibson, WAS. $6,000

Listen, it’s a common theme… but three of the four defenses playing tomorrow are effing terrible. Gibson is in a smash spot against Dallas after hanging 128 rushing yards and a touchdown against them in Week 7. Washington’s defense is going to make life hell for Andy Dalton, and I expect them to lean on the ground game after getting out to a good lead.

Cash remaining: $31,400

WR: Terry McLaurin, WAS. $7,000

Speaking of getting out to a good lead, that’s where I expect McLaurin to come into play. He’s the most expensive wide receiver on the slate, but I’m paying up for him. This Dallas secondary is atrocious, and I expect Terry to have his way with them early and often. I will be shocked if he doesn’t have 100+ yards a touchdown in this one.

Cash remaining: $24,400

WR: Will Fuller V, HOU. $6,400

I mentioned earlier that I think Houston will get out to an early lead, and I think the passing game will be a big part of it. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will be out during this matchup, leaving some very easy corners for Fuller and Brandin Cooks to feast on.

Cash remaining: $18,000

WR: Marvin Jones, DET. $5,500

Without Kenny Golladay, who will be sidelined in this one, Jones will serve as the primary wide receiver. It’s a bit boom/bust, but against a weak secondary in a game

script where I expect them to be trailing, I think Jones could see a good target share. Two weeks ago, he saw 10 targets, hauled in eight, for 96 yards and a touchdown. A similar output could be very possible this weekend. I’m all in on the Lions offense in this game, which is mildly terrifying.

Cash remaining: $12,500

TE: Dalton Schultz, DAL. $3,800

To diversify my portfolio a bit and not pay up for T.J. Hockenson, I’m going with Schultz at tight end. He has seen six or more targets in the last three games, and punched in a touchdown last week against the Vikings. At his price, he’s a cheap boom/bust option that is seeing a good amount of targets each week. If he can log one touchdown, he’ll earn his keep in this one.

Cash remaining: $8,700

Flex: Kerryon Johnson, DET. $4,300



With Swift not playing, Adrian Peterson looked absolutely terrible last week. He mustered only 18 yards on seven carries against a Carolina defense that had been gashed prior to that game. Swift is missing another one, and I feel like Kerryon Johnson simply has to see the ball more than Adrian Peterson at this point. AP just doesn’t have the horses anymore. Kerryon is also utilized in the passing game, which will help him stay on the field more than Peterson. I’m willing to take the gamble in a juicy matchup and roll Johnson out there in my flex.

Cash remaining: $4,400

DST: WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM $3,700

I decided to pay up for the Washington defense, which I don’t generally recommend, but I couldn’t pass up on its defensive front going up against the injured Dallas offensive line and Andy Dalton. They should have a field day teeing off on Dalton, and should easily be able to generate a turnover in this matchup. Washington generated four sacks, a fumble, and an interception against the Bengals last week.

Cash remaining: $700

This two-game slate features some very juicy matchups. Get those lineups set in the morning before preparing your Thanksgiving feast, then sit back and enjoy the games. Good luck!

