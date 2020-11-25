NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving game, players pissed

JuJu Smith-Schuster is among the players who are not amused by having their Thanksgiving Day game against Baltimore postponed Image : ( Getty Images )

The Steelers vs Ravens Thanksgiving day tilt has been postponed until Sunday. This comes a day before they were supposed to play, and Steelers players are not happy.



Whoo boy. Lots of heat in these streets right now. It looks like some Steelers players are really really upset that their game, which the league is still somehow trying to play even though outbreaks are happening on just about every team every week, has been moved by a few days. You still get to play. Is it an inconvenience? Sure. Is it as inconvenient as people dying? No. Let’s keep some perspective, gentlemen.

This is the second time this year that the Steelers have been shuffled around because their opponent is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier this season, their October 4 game was rescheduled to October 25, because of the whole Tennessee Titans debacle, which then caused the October 25 Steelers and Ravens game getting rescheduled to Week 8, which would have been the Steelers and Ravens bye week. Got all that?



So basically, the Steelers had a Week 4 bye, were looking forward to at least playing on Thursday this week and getting a “mini-bye” to get their bodies right for the playoff stretch, and now they’re getting moved around yet again.



From the Ravens’ perspective, completely disregarding (much like the league has) the fact that multiple players and staff members are now battling a very serious illness, they’re scheduled to play the Cowboys next Thursday night. They would have had a full week to rest, but now they’ll be on a short week, having played the Steelers sometime on Sunday, with the exact time still yet to be determined.



So essentially, it’s a mess, it brings the conversation of “maybe we shouldn’t be playing at all” back to the table, and the NFL season continues to limp towards completion with more and more positive COVID-19 tests popping up every single week.

