Photo: Daniel Cole (AP)

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods. They kill us for sport,” was how soccer legend Eric Cantona, quoting Shakespeare, began his wholly and fittingly insane acceptance speech after being handed the UEFA President’s Award today. And it only got weirder from there:

Every line is so incredible that it deserves to be written out in full:

As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods. They kill us for sport. Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells. Soon the science will fix the cells to the state. And so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us. But unfortunately crimes, and wars, will multiply. I love football. Thank you.

Oh man, the faces:

Advertisement

How some French publishing house hasn’t yet commissioned a book of philosophy co-authored by Cantona and Arsène Wenger is beyond me.