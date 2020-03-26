Eric Dickerson Agrees With Us: He Knows A Penis When He Sees One

Eric Dickerson knows what’s up. The Hall of Fame running back has joined in the chorus of displeasure and ridicule for the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo, unveiled earlier this week.



It’s not surprising the Rams decided to change their logo, as we rated it the 91st out of 123 major sports logos. But this new effort is, well, not good.

Deadspin’s Sam Fels was the first to publicly state the obvious on March 23: the Rams’ new logo is a giant penis with horns. Dickerson agree s .

“The fans hate it,” Dickerson said. “Someone said it looks like a penis. It did. That says it all right there.”

Dickerson, now the Rams’ vice president of business development, took to Twitter and asked fans to vote for the logo chosen by team management or one submitted by a fan.

As of 2 p.m. EST, the booster club logo was winning Dickerson’s poll 13,400-2,800.

Dickerson set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season in 1984 with 2,105, breaking the record of another penis, the vile O.J. Simpson. Adrian Peterson came within 8 yards of matching Dickerson in 2012.