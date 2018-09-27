Photo: Lachlan Cunningham (Getty)

Former 49ers safety Eric Reid has been an outspoken advocate for Colin Kaepernick, and previously joined Kaepernick in his protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Reid went into the offseason as a free agent, and despite being just 26 years old, the former Pro Bowler could not land a job with an NFL team. This led Reid to file a collusion grievance against the NFL. Now, three weeks into the season, he’s been signed by the Carolina Panthers.



Reid has reportedly signed a one-year deal, and it will have no effect on his collusion case, according to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk. Florio reports that there is no part of the contract in which Reid agrees to dismiss or settle his case against the league.