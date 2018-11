Screenshot: TSN

Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the third period of his team’s game against the Maple Leafs tonight, after a clean check against the boards from Patrick Marleau forced Haula’s right leg to bend in a way it’s not supposed to bend.

Here’s video of the collision. Obviously, it’s a little graphic.

We’ll update on Haula’s condition as it becomes better known.