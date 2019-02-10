Errol Spence Jr. Hit With DWI Charge In High-Speed Dallas Crash

For surviving a crash where he was ejected from the driver’s seat after his Italian sports car flipped multiple times, Errol Spence Jr. received quite a shitty gift from Dallas Police: a driving while intox icated charge. Police will not be investigating the speed of the car at the time of the crash, however, giving the following statement to press Wednesday evening:

“Errol Spence Jr was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B. Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges. As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single car accident with no other criminal charges.”﻿

Advertisement

The crash itself occurred on Oct. 10 around 3 am local time. Video of the incident first emerged through surveillance cameras from a nearby sports bar. Spence, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time, only suffered broken teeth and other minor injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital’s ICU to recover. He has since been discharged, cops say.

Spence, who was just a couple weeks removed from defeating Shawn Porter in a split decision to unify two 147-pound world titles at the time of the incident, had plans to have a fight with Danny Garcia on Jan. 23, but the crash and subsequent charge has put those plans in limbo.