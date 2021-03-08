Everything John Schneider does is stupid and inexplicable

Give it a rest, Schneider. Image : Getty Images

Seahawks general manager John Schneider continues to make me a very angry Seahawks fan. So, Schneider, let’s check in to see what you’ve done today to piss me off. Oh, I see, you decided to cut the best pass rusher the team currently has on its roster, less than six months after trading for him. Cool, cool.

On October 28, the Seahawks sent a 2021 7th round draft pick and backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney to Cincinnati for Carlos Dunlap. I know his contract carried $13.4 million in cap this year, but if you weren’t willing to factor that into your plans for 2021, then why the hell would you trade for him?

He was productive and provided an instant spark to a defense that was severely inept at generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In the eight regular-season games Dunlap played in for Seattle, he logged five sacks,14 quarterback hits, and two tipped passes.

Safety Jamal Adams led the team with 9.5 sacks. The only other players on the team with more sacks than Dunlap were DE Benson Mayowa (6) and DT Jarran Reed (6.5). They put up those numbers in 13 and 16 games, respectively.

But sure, Schneider, it’s fine. Let’s just cut the guy who proved to be effective and helped triage a glaring weakness. Let’s cut the guy who looks like he could easily generate double-digit sacks in a full season. Congrats on saving that money that you’ll just have to spend to patch another roster hole, though.

I’m going to try and twist this as positively as possible. Here are some potential good outcomes:

The Seahawks could potentially try to re-sign him for less money, or Maybe the goal here is to free up some money to try and sign one offensive lineman in an olive branch to Russell Wilson, to convince him that they’re trying.

Let’s say the latter of those things happens, because I bet someone would pay him more than Seattle, and then the first option doesn’t work out. Great, now you literally do not have a single worthwhile pass rusher on your defense outside of your safety (yikes), and you have no money or draft picks to address the issue. This is a no-win proposition on a terribly constructed roster by an ignoramus butthead named John Schneider, and my fandom of the team is being deeply tested.

Just blow it all up and start over, Schneider. By the time you figure out how to turn this team around, you will have wasted a Hall of Fame quarterback’s prime.