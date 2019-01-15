Former MLB pitcher John Wetteland is charged with one count of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14. He was booked into a Denton County jail and released on bond yesterday, according to jail records.



Bartonville, Texas, police chief Bobby Dowell said in a press release that the department began investigating on Jan. 9. According to the probable cause affidavit, a person had reported to authorities that Wetteland had sexually assaulted him three times when he was a young child. Police investigated and got a warrant for Wetteland’s arrest on Saturday.

Assistant district attorney Michael Moore said that prosecutors had been in contact with police but the case hadn’t been formally filed with his office yet.