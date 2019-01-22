Photo: John Cordes (AP)

According to McKinney (Tex.) police, via the Dallas Morning News, former Cowboys and Raiders running back Darren McFadden was arrested early Monday morning in the Dallas suburb and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. McFadden was discovered asleep in his car by employees of a McKinney Whataburger just after midnight. He was arrested shortly after.



McFadden was released from police custody on personal recognizance after being booked just after 10 a.m Monday morning. Collin County arrest records show that McFadden, who does not have an attorney listed, was ordered by a court to install an ignition interlock device on his car.

McFadden was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2008 draft after an outstanding college career with Arkansas. He spent seven seasons with Oakland and parts of three seasons with Dallas before retiring following his release in Nov. 2017.