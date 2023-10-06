Ex-Patriots LB Jamie Collins retires

Linebacker Jamie Collins, who is credited with winning two Super Bowl rings, said Friday that he has retired from the NFL.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired," Collins told ESPN. "It was wonderful and something I never thought I'd be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it's time to relax and be with my family."

Collins, 33, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the Patriots. New England selected the linebacker in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he went on to win the 2014 Super Bowls with the Patriots. He was played in seven games for the 2016 Super Bowl champion Patriots before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Collins returned to the Patriots as a free agent in 2019, signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2020, then went back to New England again for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Collins, who was selected to one Pro Bowl, told ESPN he eventually wants to coach.

"I can't be without football too long," he said.

Collins played 125 regular-season games (105 starts) and had 708 tackles, 53 quarterback hits, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

—Field Level Media