Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face criminal charges in connection to an incident in May where he shoved a member of an EDM festival’s event staff in Vegas, according to TMZ.

Though Elliott was never processed in the immediate aftermath of what happened, the staffer reportedly changed his mind about pressing charges and filed a criminal complaint to Las Vegas police. Back in July, Elliott’s lawyers released a statement claiming that the staffer’s decision to file the complaint was a case of extortion.

“Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion.” They added, “Kyle Johnson’s filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and it his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations.”﻿



According to TMZ’s most recent report, cops met with prosecutors late last month and declined to move forward with the case. The decision is in line with that of the NFL’s, who also decided not to take any action against Elliott after Commissioner Goodell “determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy.”

In more good news for the Cowboys, Elliott was spotted on his way back to Dallas after spending time in Mexico to train, which is a potential sign that contract negotiations are headed in the right direction.